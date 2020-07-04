Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 186.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SOLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SOLY opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. Soliton has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.18.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Soliton will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Soliton news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc bought 120,481 shares of Soliton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $999,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soliton by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Soliton by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Soliton by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soliton by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Soliton by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

