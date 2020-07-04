SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.94

Shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.16. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 4,500 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC)

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products.

