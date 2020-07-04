Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Position Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 24,335.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 59,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 111.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 216,275 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 164,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 33,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.00. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 46.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRG. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

