See results about (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

See results about (LON:J)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.08) price objective on the stock.

J has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of See results about in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of See results about from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.83) price objective on shares of See results about in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,670 ($20.55) price objective (up from GBX 220 ($2.71)) on shares of See results about in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. See results about currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 484.25 ($5.96).

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for See results about Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for See results about and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.