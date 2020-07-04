Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGEN. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.42.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $169.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.72 and its 200-day moving average is $129.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of -89.91 and a beta of 1.46. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $175.64.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 11,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total transaction of $1,939,403.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $3,416,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,329 shares of company stock worth $112,353,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,737,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

