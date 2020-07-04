Sandler Capital Management Has $27.69 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.8% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,157,608,000 after buying an additional 355,038 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 68,484 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,994,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $206.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $208.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.59 and its 200-day moving average is $171.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.