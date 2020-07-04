Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Sanchez Midstream Partners shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 97,700 shares traded.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

