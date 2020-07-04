SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAXPY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SAMPO OYJ/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $17.80 on Thursday. SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

