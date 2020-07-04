Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $735.46

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $735.46 and traded as high as $759.50. Safestore shares last traded at $754.00, with a volume of 255,969 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFE. Berenberg Bank lowered Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Safestore to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 755 ($9.29).
The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 693.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 735.46.
About Safestore (LON:SAFE)
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
