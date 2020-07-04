Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $735.46

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $735.46 and traded as high as $759.50. Safestore shares last traded at $754.00, with a volume of 255,969 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFE. Berenberg Bank lowered Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Safestore to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 755 ($9.29).

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 693.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 735.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Safestore’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

