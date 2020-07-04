ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROYMY. Bank of America assumed coverage on ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.87. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

