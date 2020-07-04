Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target to $11.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cineplex from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cineplex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cineplex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Cineplex from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Cineplex from $15.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

