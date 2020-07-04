Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.87

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $3.75. Renren shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 21,600 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Renren worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

