Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Holdings Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Raymond James by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 360,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Raymond James by 144.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,505,000 after acquiring an additional 52,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $67.52 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

