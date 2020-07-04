Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Veritex Holdings Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Veritex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

VBTX opened at $16.54 on Friday. Veritex has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 46,018 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 81.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 8.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after buying an additional 148,415 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $93,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

