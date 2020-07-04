Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Investar Holding Corp Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Investar in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 13.75%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.68. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 9,054 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $133,003.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,394.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Investar in the first quarter valued at $2,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Investar by 296.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 78,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Investar by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 42,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Investar by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Investar by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 172,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

