Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for SVB Financial Group Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.28. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SIVB. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.72.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $208.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.10 and a 200-day moving average of $211.28. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $529,530.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $176,116.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,862 shares of company stock worth $2,032,831. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

