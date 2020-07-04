Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 17.80%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABTX. TheStreet lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

ABTX stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 348,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 145,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 693.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 68,429 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

