Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a report released on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPT. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

CPT opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.36. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

