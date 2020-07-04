Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report released on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

CHRW stock opened at $79.18 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,016 shares of company stock worth $15,865,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,737,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,855,000 after buying an additional 2,190,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,973,000 after acquiring an additional 974,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,213,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,185,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,942,000 after purchasing an additional 95,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

