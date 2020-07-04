Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SmartFinancial Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for SmartFinancial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SMBK. ValuEngine downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $233.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.82. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.37 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.

In other news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 72,503 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 72,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 49,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

