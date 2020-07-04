Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Issued By KeyCorp

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Worthington Industries in a report released on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WOR. ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

