Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Issued By Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

