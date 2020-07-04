Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Parker-Hannifin Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.81.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $182.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $5,640,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,260. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.