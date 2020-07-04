Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,610,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,299,064,000 after acquiring an additional 218,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,554,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,280,000 after purchasing an additional 86,807 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,945,000 after purchasing an additional 261,074 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,563,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,647,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage stock opened at $199.36 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.12.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.14.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

