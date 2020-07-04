Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.86

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.86 and traded as high as $31.28. Prudential Public shares last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 300,794 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on PUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 14.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 874,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,674,000 after buying an additional 107,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 210.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 246,676 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the first quarter worth $1,115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the first quarter worth $833,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 26.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Public Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

