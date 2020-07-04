Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) Shares Up 0.8%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81, 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 30,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Protech Home Medical in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Protech Home Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTQQF)

Protech Home Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; home ventilation equipment; and various equipment solutions.

