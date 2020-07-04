Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,271 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,157,608,000 after buying an additional 355,038 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 68,484 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

MSFT opened at $206.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $208.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

