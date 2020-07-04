Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 5,001 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky purchased 15,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,291.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,351 shares of company stock valued at $281,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

