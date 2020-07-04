Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Renasant in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

RNST opened at $23.27 on Friday. Renasant has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In related news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $98,244.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Heyer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,287 shares in the company, valued at $695,294.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 112.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at $654,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 311.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 92,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,953,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after buying an additional 134,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

