Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.67 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

