Piper Sandler Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $51.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MU. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.42.
NASDAQ MU opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19.
In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 263.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
