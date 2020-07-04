Piper Sandler Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $51.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MU. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.42.

NASDAQ MU opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 263.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

