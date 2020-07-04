Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Western Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

NYSE:GWB opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $711.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after buying an additional 209,886 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 51.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 95.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

