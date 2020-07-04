Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.48. First Bancorp has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

