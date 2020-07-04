Piper Sandler Comments on OncoCyte Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for OncoCyte in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OCX. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

OCX stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $2,352,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.