Piper Sandler Comments on BankUnited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point dropped their target price on BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

NYSE:BKU opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 624.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,406,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,690,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,029,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,331,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 21.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,193,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,414,000 after acquiring an additional 751,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

