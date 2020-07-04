Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Mills in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GIS. ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE:GIS opened at $61.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. General Mills has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth $28,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,885.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,752 shares of company stock worth $6,963,482. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

