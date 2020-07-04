Pengana Private Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PE1) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Pengana Private Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PE1) were down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.39 ($0.95) and last traded at A$1.39 ($0.95), approximately 337,877 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.43 ($0.98).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.39.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th.

