Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report sales of $257.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.70 million to $270.60 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $415.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.53 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Park-Ohio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $15.84 on Friday. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

