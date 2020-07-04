Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.12. Panoro Minerals shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 12,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Panoro Minerals Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

