Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $55.83 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 354,004 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $55,830,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.4% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,157,608,000 after acquiring an additional 355,038 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 68,484 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $206.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $208.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.