OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.80

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.80 and traded as high as $31.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 1,372 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $352.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 80.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

