OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OERCF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OERCF opened at $35.70 on Thursday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.