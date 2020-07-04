NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DCMYY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NTT Docomo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.
Shares of NTT Docomo stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of -0.02. NTT Docomo has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $33.00.
NTT Docomo Company Profile
NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.
