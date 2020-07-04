NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVZMY. ValuEngine raised NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.74. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $558.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

