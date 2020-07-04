Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 95,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 58,803 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $205,310. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.77 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

