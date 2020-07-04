Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) PT Raised to $36.25

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $36.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

OTCMKTS:NPRUF opened at $25.74 on Thursday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $27.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

