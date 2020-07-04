Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.38 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $186.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nordson has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $203.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,786,508.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357 in the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 24.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nordson by 12.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nordson by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,149,000 after purchasing an additional 54,652 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

