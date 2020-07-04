Nomura Instinet Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $51.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lifted by Nomura Instinet from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura Instinet currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MU. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.42.
Shares of MU stock opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07.
In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
