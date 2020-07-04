Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $905.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will post sales of $905.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $895.70 million to $916.00 million. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $649.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $287,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $100,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,589. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $87,109,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 555,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,046,000 after buying an additional 401,953 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $18,260,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $17,416,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 180,129 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

