New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. New Millennium Iron shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 81,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $9.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that New Millennium Iron Corp will post -0.0266667 EPS for the current year.

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KéMag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Québec.

